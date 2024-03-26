Stop-arm cameras coming to Portsmouth school buses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — School buses in Portsmouth will be equipped with stop-arm cameras by April 8, Portsmouth Public Schools said.

There will be a 30-day warning period before drivers face a $250 fine if they do not stop for school buses.

Those who do not stop for buses with the stop-arm extended during the warning period that begins April 8 will get a warning citation. Those who do not stop for buses beginning May 6 will receive a citation with the fine.

The school division will be installing the cameras on all city public school buses over the upcoming spring break in an effort to keep children safe when getting on and off the bus.

Stop-arm cameras are cameras that have been attached to the lever that connects a school bus to its stop sign.



According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, drivers have to take the following actions when approaching a school bus that has an extended stop sign:

Stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction

Remain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus moves again

Stop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the lights and stop sign are not activated.

Stop-arm camera footage will be provided to police, who will approve any citations issued. Those citations, according to the school division, will be mailed directly to the registered owner of the violating vehicle captured by the camera.

Anyone with questions about the stop-arm cameras can go to the school division’s frequently asked questions list. For specific questions or concerns, families can email ask.super@portsk12.com.

