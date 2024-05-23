“You ... stood by ... as the mob of agitators gathered”: Ilhan Omar slams UCLA for attack on pro-Palestinian protesters.

You could have prevented this by protecting these students. First Amendment right to assemble. You could have prevented this when you learned about rats being released into the encampment. You could have prevented this when there was a anonymous group funded and constructed, again, a giant video with loudspeakers to play file and disturbing footage. You could have prevented this when you saw an angry mob on campus on the night of April 30th, but you did not. Instead, you, the UCLA leadership, and law enforcement stood by for hours as the mob of agitators gathered near the encampment with a clear intention to cause violence. And because of your inaction, they acted on the intention and brutally attacked students you were responsible for. This happened in front of your eyes, on your campus, and it was live-streamed for the whole world to see. So I would like to know if you are truly committed to keeping your students safe, how did you fail these students at many critical points where you could have intervened? Thank you for the question, but I really, I'm sorry, but I reject the premise. These students were camped. How do you reject the premise? Are these pictures lying? Are these pictures, are any of these people in jail? Can I finish my statement? No, are any of these people in jail? Are any of these people arrested? LAPD is working on trying to identify the people who were assailants that evening. We were committed to finding out the people that were involved. It's been over a month.

