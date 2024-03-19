Stony Point police report two dead in Tomkins Cove

Two individuals were reported dead on Rosetown Road in Tomkins Cove, the Stony Point Police Department announced Tuesday on its Facebook page. Police also recommended people avoid that area.

Few details were shared, but the incident was reported by the department at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"Police are currently investigating an incident involving two deceased parties," the statement said. "It appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public."

Stony Point police said it is at the location and the scene is secure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Stony Point NY police investigating deaths in Tomkins Cove