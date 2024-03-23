Stonington police welcome newest officer

Mar. 22—The Stonington Police Department on Monday welcomed its newest member with the swearing-in of Officer Ashley Renee Pope. The 26-year-old officer comes to the department after three years with the Bristol, Tenn., police department.

The hiring of Pope, who earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University, will fill a vacancy created by the 2023 retirement of Officer Thomas Wholean, according to Deputy Chief Todd Olsen.