Stonington man ponders prison offer in hit-and-run death of bicyclist

May 31—The Stonington man facing criminal charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Stonington bicyclist last year is facing the possibility of two years in prison.

Jonathan K. Olsen, of 33 Shawondassee Dr., is scheduled to appear July 12 in New London Superior Court to decide whether to "accept or reject" an offer from prosecutors to plead guilty to the charge of evading responsibility, a felony. The plea offer calls for two years of prison — the minimum mandatory term under state statute — followed by five years of probation, records show.

Olsen is charged in the March 6, 2023, hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of bicyclist Gary Piver. The 69-year-old Piver, a longtime custodian at the town's high school, was struck on Route 1 on the Anguilla Brook Bridge and left in the roadway. Police said bloodied car parts left at the scene of the collision match Olsen's Toyota 4-Runner, which had front-end damage and a shattered windshield.

For the past year, a ghost bike painted white has remained along the side of the road in memory of where Piver was struck.

Police used video from 32 surveillance cameras in Stonington and Westerly to build their case against Olsen. They painstakingly pieced together video footage from businesses, homes, roads and the lobby of the United Theatre in Westerly to track his movements before and after the crash.

Olsen has pleaded not guilty to the charge of evading responsibility that results in a death or serious injury. The charge carries a minimum of two years in prison and maximum of 20 years.