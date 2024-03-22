Stonewall Co. residents concerned over ongoing years-long bridge construction

ASPERMONT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bridge, which has been under construction for at least four years, has become a major source of concern across Stonewall County residents.

Located over the Double Mountain Fork of the Brazos River on US-83, this bridge connects Aspermont with every town directly south, including Abilene.

For the last few years, the bridge has been limited to one lane of traffic. As we know all to well, limiting traffic to one lane can often create congested traffic.

One resident told KTAB/KRBC, “We have to go to Abilene for doctors appointments, and we have to add 30 or 40 minutes to every trip.”

Residents also raised concerns of emergency situations.

“What about the ambulances? You know, it may be a matter of life and death,” an anonymous resident said. “When you’re a member of the volunteer fire department and a fire is on the other side of the river, the bridge is not helpful as it currently stands.”

These are the types of comments Sally McNutt, manager of the Stonewall County Senior Citizens Center, said she frequently hears. She also have some bridge horror stories of her own.

“Twice I’ve met somebody coming across it (the bridge) the wrong way ’cause they didn’t stop at the light ’cause there’s a red light there, and so I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! What am I going to do?'” recalled McNutt.

Many Aspermont area residents say they believe a possible reason for the prolonged construction could be due to changes in contract, contractors going beyond budget, and alike.

Despite these concerns, there is still no official word on exactly when the bridge will be completed.

KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation for comment but have not received a response.

