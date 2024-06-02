StoneMakers Academy found guilty of fraud related to Veterans Adminstration tuition payments

Jun. 2—David Montoya, 64, of Amherst and Rhonda Simpson, 55, of Bedford, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from making false statements to the Veterans Administration (VA) during its investigation into their business, StoneMakers Academy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Montoya and Simpson pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to make false statements to a government agency. Hearings are scheduled for Simpson on Sept. 11 and Montoya on Sept. 24.

Montoya was the owner and president of StoneMakers Corporation. Simpson served as its registered agent, vice president, and in-house counsel. From its start, a portion of StoneMakers Corporation's business involved marketing and selling training in its concrete landscape methods under the name StoneMakers Academy.

Montoya and Simpson made false statements to the Veterans Administration, violating VA rules requiring businesses that provide training to veterans to have at least 15% non-veteran students in order to be paid by the VA for training eligible veterans — a practice known as the 85/15 rule. Also, a school may not charge veterans more than it charges civilians to take the same course. Schools that violate "the same tuition rule" are subject to suspension or dismissal from the program.

In 2018, when the VA began investigating StoneMakers Academy's receipt of VA tuition assistance funds, the defendants created false and misleading documents to conceal StoneMakers Academy's past violations of the 85/15 and same tuition rules.

The charging statute provides a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.