Stoneham PD patch drive honors World Down Syndrome Day

Inspired by two special little girls in town, Stoneham police officers are wearing patches on their uniforms this month to recognize World Syndrome Day on March 21.

The police department is also selling the $10 blue-and-yellow patches to benefit the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, with the first order of 150 patches selling out fast.

For Officer Tom Day, the cause is dear to his heart. He and his wife Lisa have seven-year-old twins Rowan and Thomas. Rowan is a sweet, independent, strong-willed girl who loves to dance and just happens to have Down Syndrome.

“This, of course, clearly, is Daddy’s girl. And I think my world kind of revolves around her,” an emotional Day said, holding his daughter in his arms. “To have a child with special needs, to send them off into school and into the community can be horrifying, because you don’t know what it’s going to be like for them, you can’t protect them while they’re there… To see the way that everybody’s embraced her, it means the world.”

Among the village of people who have embraced Rowan is Lt. Dave Thistle, who not only works with the first-grader’s dad but also visits her school, Robin Hood Elementary.

Thistle, whose wife teaches an integrated preschool class at Robin Hood, frequents his wife’s class, dropping in to talk and laugh with the kids, including four-year-old Annie Christensen, who has Down Syndrome.

“When I’m on a day tour, I like to stop by, and I tell my wife I’m there to visit her, but it’s always to go and say hi to Annie,” Thistle said, adding that community policing is an important component in his and his fellow officers’ jobs. “In Stoneham, we’ve always tried to be a very community-oriented police department with officers involved in school and officers involved in programs. The biggest thing is we don’t want the kids to be scared of us. We want them to come talk to us. If they get lost, we want them to come to us for help.”

Annie’s parents, Kathleen and Ryan Christensen, are grateful for the friendship their daughter has found in her buddy, “Dave.”

“When you grow up, your parents tell you to surround yourself with people who make good decisions, and to treat people the way you want to be treated,” Kathleen Christensen said. “And Dave is somebody who does this. You want to be around people who treat you how you want your kids to be treated. And he does that. And he shows other people how to do that, too. And it’s huge. And to have a leader and a role model like that in the community is beyond important.”

World Down Syndrome Day is a time to raise awareness, eliminate stigma and celebrate inclusion. For the Days and Christensens, this advocacy is important to their families.

“When you see the intelligence and the kindness and the awareness [of people with Down Syndrome], these are not children or adults that are not able to live by themselves,” Lisa said. “They can do anything. they can work and have families and get married. I just wish people were aware and just knew the capacity and the potential that people with Down Syndrome have.”

Annie’s and Rowan’s moms agree: their lives may be different from what they first envisioned, but only for the better.

“When we were expecting, you have these fears, and you think that maybe parenting and your child with a diagnosis – that your life could end up being less,” Kathleen said. “Before [Ryan and I] even met, if you had me think about what my children would be like, this is better than I ever thought.”

If there is enough interest, Stoneham police will put in another patch order. Patches can then be purchased at the police department or by mail.

If requesting by mail, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope large enough for a four-inch-by-four-inch patch to Erin Sinclair, 47 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180, with a $10 check made payable to PSOA.

The community is also encouraged to participate in Rock Your Socks Day by wearing colorful, mismatched socks on March 21 in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW