Stone Mountain man arrested for murdering high school rival, deputies say

A Stone Mountain man was arrested after deputies say a fight with a high school rival ended in murder.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault weapon were served on Robin Alvin Carmichael, 18, at his home Thursday by investigators with assistance from Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T.

The victim, Devonta Walker, 22, was killed on Muirforest Drive in Stone Mountain on March 28, 2024.

According to the warrants, Walker and Carmichael had a longstanding feud that began in high school.

Investigators say a verbal argument between the men escalated into the deadly shooting.

Carmichael was arrested without incident and booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

