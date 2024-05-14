Stolen vehicles recovered from vacant lot in Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin police recovered four stolen recreational vehicles after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen, according to a warrant.

Each vehicle seized last week is a 5th wheel trailer — a truck is required to haul it — police say in a warrant that became available Tuesday.

On May 8, someone contacted police about multiple vehicles — possibly stolen — left in a vacant lot on South Derby Street, according to the warrant. An officer peered through a chain-link fence surrounding the lot and was able to read the license plate of one of the trailers. He confirmed it was stolen, the warrant says.

After obtaining a warrant, police entered the lot on May 9 and confirmed the other vehicles were stolen too. No arrests were mentioned in the warrant.

