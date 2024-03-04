Stolen vehicle takes authorities on high speed chase in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A stolen vehicle led deputies on a high speed chase in Acadia Parish Sunday.
It ended at the curve of East Branche Street in Rayne.
Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the stolen vehicle was pursued and then crashed. The suspects have been taken into custody, and there were no major injuries.
