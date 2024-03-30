Stolen vehicle suspect leads officers on reckless pursuit through L.A. County

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after a dangerous pursuit through the streets of West Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles on Friday night.

Throughout the pursuit, the male suspect Bell Police Department officers on a wild chase as he constantly traveled on the wrong side of the road, nearly missing several cars.

The suspect sped through multiple red lights and weaved dangerously through surface streets. At one point, the man nearly crashed head-on into a car at an intersection and narrowly missed a pedestrian moments later.

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after a dangerous pursuit through the streets of West Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles on March 29, 2024. (KTLA)

The silver, older model sedan was seen with heavy damage on the rear driver’s side.

The man aggressively squeezed by other cars and dodged oncoming vehicles while unsuccessfully trying to lose the trailing patrol units.

He eventually headed to the downtown L.A. area where he suddenly pulled over just outside of Crypto.com Arena and surrendered to police.

The circumstances surrounding the stolen vehicle were not immediately available.

Footage of the pursuit can be seen in the video player above.

