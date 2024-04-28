Stolen vehicle slams into Newark bar and catches fire, injuring two: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A driver in a stolen vehicle allegedly slammed into a bar in Newark Saturday night, pinning two pedestrians and leaving a woman in critical condition, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The driver struck a building on South 12th Avenue and South Orange Avenue just before 12 a.m., according to Fragé. The vehicle had caught fire, officials said.

Two pedestrians were pinned during the crash and injured, one critically, officials said.

Police suspect the car was stolen nearby on 15th Avenue just before, and the driver fled the scene, according to Fragé.

The building was evacuated and both pedestrians taken to an area hospital.

