Stolen vehicle, firearm recovered after car theft in Vallejo

(KRON) – A man was found with a stolen firearm after being detained for allegedly stealing a vehicle, the Vallejo Police Department said.

Vallejo police officers were alerted of a car theft from the victim on March 17. The reporting party informed VPD that someone stole his Toyota Supra. The victim monitored the vehicle’s location with an app and placed the car in Vallejo.

Photo: Vallejo Police Department

Photo: Vallejo Police Department

Vallejo police officers searched the area and located the stolen Supra parked on the 300 block of Nebraska Street. Police subsequently conducted a felony stop on the Supra and detained the suspect.

Police said the suspect informed officers that he was carrying a firearm in his pocket. Officers confiscated the loaded firearm and took the suspect into custody.

According to the police investigation, the firearm was stolen out of Oakland.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the county jail.

The Toyota Supra was returned to the owner.

