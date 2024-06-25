Stolen vehicle driver arrested after eluding police, crashing into South End residence

Jun. 25—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he crashed a stolen automobile into a residence in the area of West First Street as he attempted to elude police officers, according to Cumberland Police.

The suspect exited the crashed vehicle and ran from the scene before being located at a residence in the 100 block of Oak Street. Police took Marley Zaire Powell into custody on numerous charges, including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police and unlawful taking of a vehicle.

The incident began on Maryland Avenue when a Cumberland Police officer reportedly observed the suspect using a cellphone, driving erratically and crossing the center line. The suspect failed to stop before speeding onto Virginia Avenue where he crashed into a house in the area of West First Street, police said.

No injuries wee reported.

Investigation led to identification of Powell and determination that the Volkswagen Jetta was reported as stolen.

Powell, 30, remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.