Stolen truck crashes after police chase ends in Jefferson County

IMPERIAL, Mo. — A police chase ends in a Jefferson County crash. Officers are at an apartment complex on Westward Trails Drive, where a red pickup truck is behind a building. That is the stolen vehicle the police were chasing. Bullet holes can be seen on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Shots were fired during the incident. It is unclear who fired them or if anyone was hit. There is police tape draped across multiple buildings and an ambulance is on scene.

There are officers from multiple police departments on the scene. The truck may have been stolen from the city of St. Louis and police chased it on I-55 until it ended up in this apartment complex.

