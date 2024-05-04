Stolen street signs being sold for scrap in West Boylston, police say

Police are asking for help after over 50 street signs were recently stolen in West Boylston and nearby communities.

The West Boylston Police Department says they believe 55 street signs were recently removed to be sold for scrap metal.

“The signs are being stolen late at night, and power tools are being used to remove the signs,” the West Boylston Police Department stated.

West Boylston Dept. of Public Works has been busy reordering new signs for $70 apiece and reinstalling them.

“It seems pretty brazen to me… I was just driving home from the grocery store the other day, and I went to pull in and noticed that our street sign was gone,” said Laura, a resident of Marsh Hawk Way in West Boylston. “It’s just odd, and I hate that now we’re going to have to pay to replace all of the signs.”

Her neighbor Irina Loven had just read an email advisory from police when she returned home to find her own street had been hit.

“It’s surprising. “Loven said. “In the afternoon, we went for a walk, and we were just talking about that, came back and I’m like, ‘Oh, our sign is gone.’”

Although the crime may seem petty, Loven’s husband, Pavel worries the criminals may not stop there.

“I’m more concerned about it escalating somehow. Today they’re taking these signs and.. if they get away with this, it will be continuing.”

Anyone who may know something about the string of stolen street signs is asked to contact West Boylston Police Detective David Pupecki at 774-450-3510.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

