Stolen SNAP benefits top $4.5M during recent six-month span in Illinois

Stolen food benefits are a growing problem throughout Illinois with scammers targeting some of the state’s poorest and most vulnerable residents.

During a recent six-month span, more than $4.5 million was stolen from Illinois’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, according to records reviewed by WGN Investigates.

In Illinois, the federally funded program is administered by the state’s Department of Human Services. Its aim is to help low-income people and families buy food. Money is loaded on an electronic card that can be used at most grocery stores.

But increasingly, thieves are placing skimming devices on in-store payment systems, or automated teller machines, allowing them to steal money off the card.

“I noticed on the screen for just the briefest amount of time it said insufficient funds,” said a SNAP recipient who goes by Missy. “And I’m like, something is going wrong.”

Missy would later learn someone had taken the $1,100 she had saved on her SNAP card. Each month, Missy received $286 under the program. But she had saved up over time.

“I just wanted to cry,” Missy said. “I feel terrible that other people are victims too.”

It’s estimated that Missy is one of thousands of SNAP recipients whose benefits have been stolen. The state is aware of the growing problem and is working to catch the criminals and replace or amend the affected cards. But challenges remain.

“The people that they are stealing from – they don’t have the same protections as a bank customer,” said Sara Bechtold Medema of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

You can file a complaint and get tips and more information at https://link.illinois.gov

States are temporarily re-issuing stolen benefits. But come September 30, that may not continue. Federal legislation to allocate more money to cover stolen benefits has not been signed into law.

In Missy’s case, the state reimbursed more than $550. But she’s still out the rest.

The Department of Human Services says it’s launching a campaign to let people know that they can “freeze” and “unfreeze” their card each time they use it. They can also ban out of state transactions through the app.

