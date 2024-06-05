Stolen puppy reunited with Bonney Lake family

Louie, the French Bulldog, is back with his family after he was stolen from their Bonney Lake home on Saturday.

Makala Duffy said Louie was outside on his dog run when the theft happened. She said her kids were also outside and saw the whole thing.

“These two people walk into our yard and grab our dog Louie off of his lead line and run back to the car and get in the car and take off with him,” she said.

Her fiancé was also nearby working outside on their camper trailer. She said the kids saw a dark car pull up, a person in a hoodie get out, grab Louie and take off.

“They automatically ran to my fiancé and they’re all like dad, dad, someone is taking Louie,” she said.

“He seen the car trying to pull out as fast as they could, and he chased after the car.”

Unfortunately, the thieves got away but on Tuesday, Makala got a call from someone saying they had purchased Louie from another person, later realizing he was stolen.

Makala said they planned a meet up to get the dog back and Louie is now safely back home. KIRO 7 is still waiting to hear back from Bonney Lake Police on whether any arrests have been made in this case or if they have any suspects.