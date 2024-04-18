Stolen puppy returned to Dallas-Fort Worth pet store by man wearing disguise

A Shiba Inu puppy that was stolen from a Petland store in Frisco was returned by a man wearing a disguise, according to a manager at the North Texas business.

Frisco police are still investigating and trying to identify the woman who took the dog from the pet store over the weekend.

A man wearing a mask and sunglasses brought the puppy back on Tuesday night, Petland Frisco said in a news release Wednesday. The 11-week-old puppy, which is microchipped, was checked out by a local veterinarian and she was “given a clean bill of health.”

“We were really worried,” kennel manager Marce Narváez said in the release. “We didn’t know if she was eating, if she was drinking water or playing. We feel they are our family more than puppies. We are really happy right now to have her again.”

Images from surveillance video showed a woman arrive at the store and ask to visit with the puppy in a socialization room. A short time later, the woman, who possibly was wearing a dark wig, walked out of the store with the puppy in her arms.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6000.