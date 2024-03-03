Stolen puppy named Buzz returned to Antioch foster home
A 3-month-old puppy that was stolen from his north suburban foster home Wednesday has been found.
A 3-month-old puppy that was stolen from his north suburban foster home Wednesday has been found.
Bark Purdy vs. Patrick Mabones! Who will get their paws on the Lombarky trophy this year?
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
A 1974 Ford 3/4-ton F-250 pickup with big-block V8 and manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
High interest rates are tipping the calculation back in favor of homebuyers claiming the mortgage interest deduction.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Francine Bennett is a founding member of the board at the Ada Lovelace Insititute and currently serves as the organization's interim Director. Prior to this, she worked in biotech, using AI to find medical treatments for rare diseases.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
We found the 7 best selling gas cans to help you transfer highly flammable fuel to your gas powered motors on Amazon.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
Donald Trump has not been shy about discussing stocks since he left office in 2021, with his rhetoric changing dramatically depending on the market's ups and downs.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
This week, we talked to David Vélez, the co-founder and CEO of Nubank, the $50 billion São Paulo, Brazil-based digital bank that offers credit cards, checking accounts and life insurance to consumers. How Nubank has managed to increase its market cap by over 40% in eight months' time and post $1 billion in net profit for 2023. Why some investors are sticking it out in LatAm, and why it's a great place to still put venture dollars.
From the surprising memory benefits of yoga to the impact of nearby fast-food restaurants on your heart health, here's what to know about this week's health headlines.
The price of bitcoin has surged to levels not seen since November 2021 as investors pour money into new bitcoin ETFs. Here’s what investors should know.
The stock market's record highs make people feel uncomfortable, understandably. But metrics other than the raw index numbers tell the story from another perspective: that of average growth.
'She keeps the dust bunnies and hair tumbleweeds at bay,' raved one five-star fan.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.