Stolen Kia driver plows into Raleigh tobacco store on South Wilmington Street, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crash a stolen car into a tobacco and vape shop south of downtown Raleigh on Sunday morning, according to police.

Raleigh police said at 6:07 a.m., they received a report of a burglary at 7 Star Tobacco. A 911 caller told police they saw a grey Kia SUV crash into the store.

The caller told police the suspects went inside the store as it was closed and fled from the scene.

After police arrived, they discovered that the Kia was stolen Saturday night. There was severe glass damage to the store.

Later in the day, the entire front of the store was open after the car was towed away and the damaged glass and windows were removed. Damage to the store included the front double-doors to the business.

Police said no one was hurt and there are no suspects in custody.

