Stolen Corby statue was recovered with other items

Apr. 4—No suspects have been named in connection with the theft of the skater statue near Corby Pond, but law enforcement is still looking for leads.

Andrew County prosecuting attorney Monica Morrey said law enforcement agencies were lucky to locate the stolen statue last week when looking for additional stolen property.

"On Thursday of last week, Andrew County law enforcement was working closely and diligently in conjunction with St. Joseph police law enforcement in Andrew County to locate stolen property," Morrey said. "This statute was one of the items that was located during that search, and it was located and seized by law enforcement without incident."

Morrey said she is unable to comment on any submissions made to the Andrew County prosecuting attorney's office at the time, but the case is still under investigation.

Park officials told News-Press NOW on Monday that the statue, a part of the "Catch Me If You Can" display, was off for repairs.

