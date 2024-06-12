Stolen construction vehicle plows 2 automobiles before hitting New Jersey building

A stolen construction vehicle smashed into two automobiles before crashing into a building in Bridgewater, N.J.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that a 24-year-old suspect from Somerville was taken into custody after trying to evade arrest following last week’s debacle.

Prosecutor said that around 2:15 p.m. on June 4, Amr Khodeer was spotted in an area on Union Street, where a vehicle was stolen a short time later.

“The vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed and drove in a reckless manner, striking two motor vehicles, and a structure in Bridgewater Township before becoming disabled within the area of the Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater, New Jersey,” prosecutors said.

It’s not clear what kind of construction vehicle was stolen or how much damage it incurred. Prosecutors have not responded to a request for comment.

Khodeer allegedly fled the crash site on foot, but was captured by Bridgewater Township police.

The driver of one of the cars he’s accused of hitting was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Khodeer was also reportedly hospitalized for treatment. Charges against him include third degree theft of a motor vehicle.

The construction vehicle was stolen around the time Somerville police and firefighters were responding to a fire at a nearby restaurant, according to local outlet My Central Jersey.