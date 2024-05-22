Stolen Chevy vehicles recovered in Mooresville, 2 arrested: Police

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chevys reported stolen out of two separate cities have been recovered in Mooresville, with the help of an automatic license plate reader system.

According to Mooresville Police, around 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, officers responded to the area of River Highway and I-77 after their license plate reader suspect hit on a Chevy Camaro that was reported stolen from Winston-Salem. Officers pulled over the sports car without incident.

The driver of the vehicle, James Dilorenzo, 32, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He’s being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.

Then around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fairview Road and U.S. Highway 21 after their automatic license plate reader system hit on a Chevy HHR stolen out of Charlotte.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and discovered the driver, Leon Massey, Jr., 46, of Charlotte, had five active warrants from CMPD including assault with a deadly weapon.

Massey, Jr. has been charged with driving with license revoked and open container. Additional charges are forthcoming, police said. Massey, Jr. is being held without bond in Iredell County.

