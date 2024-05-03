Stolen cars recovered from property in Snohomish County

On April 30, task force members discovered a home with multiple stolen cars and trailers in unincorporated south Snohomish County.

Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force (SNOCAT), Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), and the Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) served a warrant on the home and secured the property.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) responded and assisted in identifying the stolen vehicles.

Of the ten cars and trailers located on the property, seven have been confirmed stolen, and an eighth is pending confirmation.

The suspect was not home, but SNOCAT is looking for them. All property owners were reunited with their stolen items.

