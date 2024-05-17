Stolen car from York County dealership recovered in Maryland, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in York County confirmed that a car stolen from a local dealership was found and inside it was something police say could help them identify the suspects.

Northern York Regional Police said they found hair that can be used for DNA testing inside the stolen car from Thornton Automotive they recovered in Maryland this week.

Two suspects early Monday morning smashed the window of a Chevrolet Camaro and used the car to run down the front doors of the showroom to gain access to a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Original report-> Would-be thieves crash stolen sports car into York County car dealership, trying to steal second sports car

The Camaro became stuck, thwarting the theft of both vehicles, but the thieves were able to flee in another stolen car.

Anyone with information, or who knows who the suspects are, should call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

