Stolen car crashes through fence and nearly hits Burien house

Four suspects are on the run after crashing a stolen Kia through a fence in Burien, and nearly hitting a house.

The crash happened around noon at SW 129th Street and 2nd Ave SW Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the car drove through the fence at high speed and dropped into the backyard of a home on SW 129th Street.

A KIRO 7 photographer arrived at the scene just as the Kia was being dragged up from the backyard.

Witnesses describe the suspects as teens, and one got pictures of two of them running away.

The King County Sheriff’s office brought in its Guardian One helicopter to search the area, but the suspects got away.

Deputies are investigating where the car was stolen.

Residents in the area spoke out on social media, saying they would like to speed bumps installed in that area, as well as imposing a 25-mile an hour zone.