Stolen box truck ends wild escapade in Ventura

A wild pursuit involving a stolen box truck Wednesday crossed county lines and ended in Ventura with spike strips, bean bag rounds and a foot pursuit, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The unusual incident, which included wrong-way driving, median escapades and a pursuit-within-a-pursuit from a second box truck, started in Los Angeles County and moved up Pacific Coast Highway, detouring through Thousand Oaks before a final romp up northbound Highway 101 as TV helicopter crews trailed overhead.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Los Angeles County, was eventually booked into Ventura County jail, where he remained Wednesday night.

CHP officer Ryan Ayers of the agency's Moorpark office said the highway patrol wasn't involved as the truck, branded as a Lowe's Pro Supply vehicle, made its way through parts of Los Angeles County late Wednesday morning, including through Malibu and up the PCH. Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Sheriff's authorities tracked the vehicle there as the driver's dangerous maneuvers were broadcast live.

By early afternoon, the box truck was heading southbound on Highway 101 into Thousand Oaks, where it collided with a second box truck near Ventu Park Road, Ayers said. The driver of the second box truck chased the suspect for a time, and both vehicles turned onto northbound Highway 23 in what Ayers called a "scary situation."

In fact, due to the suspect's erratic driving, CHP officers didn't engage with him, Ayers said, but monitored from a distance.

"It was too dangerous to engage," he said. "It put the public in danger."

The second box truck driver, who wasn't injured, ended up contacting CHP officers after continuing on the 23.

The suspect, meanwhile, made his way along Janss and Erbes roads and, after hitting a dead end near Thousand Oaks Boulevard, entered northbound Highway 101 via Rancho Road, Ayers said.

Shortly after 12:50 p.m., the CHP's Ventura-area office was notified the truck was heading into its jurisdiction, said Officer Jorge Alfaro.

Officers soon located the vehicle near Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard and set up spike strips that deflated the left front tire.

Multiple officers attempted an enforcement stop, but the truck continued north into Ventura, despite the blaring lights and sirens. The suspect, while trying to evade officers, ended up driving over a curb and getting stuck in vegetation on the shoulder of Ventura Boulevard by Northbank Drive, Alfaro said, near the Johnson Drive exit.

There, officers used bean bag-type rounds when the driver refused to exit the truck, Alfaro said. The man tried running on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and stolen vehicle violations, among others. Bail was set at $500,000, jail records showed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage is asked to call the CHP's Ventura-area office at 805-662-2640.

Gretchen Wenner is the breaking news and city editor at the Star. She can be reached at gretchen.wenner@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Stolen box truck ends wild escapade in Ventura