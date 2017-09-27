Stokes picked by England for Ashes despite arrest

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, England's Ben Stokes holds up the ball after taking his sixth wicket on the first day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London. The England and Wales Cricket Board says all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested after incident in Bristol. In a statement, the ECB added that Stokes was detained early Monday, Sept. 25 but was released without charge in the evening. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON (AP) — Ben Stokes was included Wednesday in England's 16-man squad for the Ashes series in Australia, two days after the allrounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm on a night out.

Stokes, who was also retained as vice-captain, was picked for the tour purely on cricketing grounds although he won't be playing in an ODI against West Indies on Wednesday in the wake of the incident early Monday.

He remains under investigation after being released by police.

Three uncapped players — paceman Craig Overton, legspinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes — were called up to the squad for a tour that starts Nov. 4.

James Vince returned for the first time since August 2016 and fellow batsman Gary Ballance is back after fracturing a finger in a test against South Africa in July, giving them another chance to stake a claim for a place in England's fragile middle order.

There was no place in the squad for for batsmen Tom Westley and Alex Hales, and bowlers Mark Wood and Toby Roland-Jones.

England, which won the most recent Ashes series in 2015 on home soil, heads to Australia on Oct. 28 and will play three tour matches before a five-test series.

"A tour of Australia is the ultimate test for our squad," national selector James Whitaker said. "We have provided (captain) Joe Root and (coach) Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas.

"After a successful summer, having won the test series against South Africa and West Indies, there is real competition for places."

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.