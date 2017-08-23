Stoffel Vandoorne to continue as a McLaren F1 driver in 2018

WOKING, England (AP) — Stoffel Vandoorne will continue to drive for the McLaren Formula One team next season.

McLaren said in a statement Wednesday that the 25-year-old Belgian driver has been retained for 2018, having joined this season as a replacement for Jenson Button.

Vandoorne, the GP2 champion in 2015, has been part of McLaren's development program since 2013.

McLaren's executive director Zak Brown says "Stoffel's robust talent and fierce ambition make us sure that he'll achieve great successes with us in the future."

It remains uncertain whether Vandoorne will drive alongside two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren in 2018.

McLaren has been blighted by problems with engine supplier Honda since they renewed their previously highly successful partnership in 2015. The Spanish veteran wants a more competitive car before committing to another season.