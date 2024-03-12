Stockton Unified director says he's faced pressure to recommend 'unethical' expulsions

A Stockton Unified School District director responsible for presenting expulsion recommendations to the school board said he has faced pressure from the superintendent's cabinet to move forward with "unwarranted" and "unethical" expulsions.

Kenneth Goeken, Stockton Unified's director of child welfare and attendance, told The Record he filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights and notified the California Department of Education and San Joaquin County Office of Education after the school district's handling of a seventh-grader's expulsion.

Goeken says he now faces retaliation from district administrators for "doing the right and conscionable thing" for students and families.

Stockton Unified declined to comment on the expulsion, citing student privacy.

Expulsion vote

Stockton Unified Board of Trustees considered the student's expulsion in closed session at the Feb. 13 regular meeting. At the same meeting, a public vote to expel the Hoover Elementary School student failed, with three "yes" votes, one "no" vote, one abstention, and one board member not present.

Following the board's vote, Goeken said he became aware that a board member wanted to bring the item back to a future board meeting and change their vote.

Goeken said he attempted to schedule a meeting with the student's mother to inform her of the board's decision and her son's due process rights — which he said is one of his regular job duties. However, Goeken claims that Kasey Klappenback, Stockton Unified's assistant superintendent of educational services, only allowed the meeting to occur if Klappenback's director ran it and Goeken didn't speak.

Klappenback did not respond to a request for comment.

"During the meeting, the director simply lied to the parent, intentionally didn't tell her that there was no longer an expulsion in place, made her believe that the child was still expelled and that it had to go to the board at the next board meeting ... but they had already decided it," Goeken said.

He also claimed that the director told the mother she could speak to the board about her son's expulsion during public comment at the Feb. 27 meeting at 7 p.m. — the meeting began at 4 p.m. — and did not provide the mother with a choice of schools her son can attend, "even though he had the right to go back to school."

Days after the meeting, Goeken said he emailed the mother on Feb. 17 and apologized on the district's behalf. He also notified her that her son wasn't expelled, but his expulsion case may go back to the school board.

Ultimately the board voted 6-0 at the Feb. 27 meeting to expel the Hoover student.

Employee release

Goeken said he filed the Office of Civil Rights complaint on Feb. 20.

Later that week, Goeken was notified that he would not be returning for the 2024-2025 school year by Glendaly Gascot-Rios, Stockton Unified's assistant superintendent of human resources.

Gascot-Rios referred questions to a district spokesperson, who did not provide comment on the matter.

Agenda documents show the release of certificated probationary employees — including Goeken — will be considered during closed session at Tuesday's board meeting. Under education code, probationary employees may be non-reelected for the next school year without a hearing for any or no lawful reason, at any time up to March 15 of their second year.

How Stockton Unified handles student discipline

According to Stockton Unified's student conduct code, the district follows a progressive discipline model. Progressive discipline uses incremental interventions to address inappropriate behavior with the ultimate goal of teaching pro-social behavior.

The handbook outlines disciplinary measures that could be taken as a means for correcting student misbehavior, including: referral for counseling, parent or guardian contact, community service, loss of privileges, in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, notification of law enforcement agencies, transfer to alternative program and expulsion.

According to Goeken, it's the responsibility of the director of child welfare and attendance to bring cases of expulsion, which have been reviewed by an expulsion panel, to the board.

A packet with relevant information is presented to the board along with the administrator's recommendation. Board members can vote yes or no and only abstain if there's a conflict of interest, Goeken said.

Once the vote is made, the director of child welfare and attendance will implement the board's decision and notify the student, parents, and site administration.

How many students is Stockton Unified suspending?

The latest data from the California School Dashboard showed that more students at Stockton Unified were suspended during the 2022-2023 school year than the year prior.

Data shows that 6% of Stockton Unified students have been suspended for at least one day, a 1.2% increase.

Students identified as African American, American Indian, homeless or disabled were among the groups with the highest suspension rates.

African American students were suspended at a rate of 13.1% in 2022-2023. American Indian students were second highest at 10.8%, followed by homeless students at 13.8% and students with disabilities at 8.1%.

The dashboard did not provide expulsion data.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: SUSD director says he's faced pressure to recommend 'unethical' expulsions