Stockton shooting near Park District kills man, police say

(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department said an early Sunday shooting left a man dead.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in Stockton’s Park District on Park Street and Sierra Nevada Street.

The man was 25-years-old, police said.

Detectives said they are actively investigating the matter.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

