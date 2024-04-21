Stockton shooting leads to 19-year-old fatally shot and 70-year-old hospitalized

(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Stockton.

Around 9:33 a.m. on Sunday, the Stockton Police Department responded to the 600 block of El Camino Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found two men, ages 19 and 70, with gunshot wounds. Both of them were transported to a local hospital, however, the youngest was pronounced dead.

SPD said a suspect is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

