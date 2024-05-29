Stockton police make multiple arrests for separate unsolved homicides

(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department recently made multiple arrests in separate unsolved homicide cases.

April 6 homicide

A man with a fatal gunshot wound was found in a vehicle that crashed into the center of a roadway on April 6, according to the Stockton Police Department.

After an investigation, SPD said a search warrant was issued for 18-year-old Jadari Benson. On May 6, Benson was pulled over, arrested, and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

On May 24, a second 18-year-old man, Rafael Galvin, was also arrested in Long Beach for alleged connections to the homicide. Police transferred him to San Joaquin County on May 28 where he was booked into jail.

March 22 homicide

On March 22, SPD responded to the 4100 block of Logan Lane for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police said they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD said an investigation led detectives to authorize an arrest warrant for Francisco Ramirez, 23, who was contacted by border patrol officials. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the San Joaquin County jail for alleged homicide.

