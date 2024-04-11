Stockton to pay $6 million in 2020 death of Shayne Sutherland

TechCrunch

Switzerland-based Proton, the privacy-focused firm behind end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) webmail ProtonMail and other apps, has acquired Standard Notes, a note-taking app founded back in 2017. In a press release announcing the move, Proton emphasized the pair's "shared values," including the use of E2EE; a commitment to open source technology; and how neither has relied upon venture capital to drive growth. By adding Standard Notes to its portfolio of apps, Proton will deepen its reach with an engaged community of pro-privacy users, layering on additional cross-selling opportunities as well as boosting the utility of its app ecosystem.