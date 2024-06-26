Stockton man accused of starting mobile home fire that left one woman, two children dead

Stockton police are searching for a man they believe set fire to a mobile home early Tuesday morning, killing a woman and two children.

At 6:38 a.m., officers were called to the fire in the area of Visalia Court and Harbor Street to help the Stockton Fire Department investigate suspected arson.

Police who entered the mobile home found a woman and two children dead inside. Homicide detectives were then called to take over the case.

Jose Carmona is considered dangerous and is on the run.

Detectives believe that the victims were sleeping when the trailer was set on fire, police said. Their identities have not been released by the police department.

Investigators identified Jose Carmona, a 59-year-old Hispanic man, as a suspect in the case. According to the Stockton Police Department, he has several known aliases, including Jose Carmona-Estrada, Roberto Giron-Giron, Felipe Ramirez Leon, Juan Alonzo-Alemndares, Juan Alonzo, Jose Avilla Cardona, and Andres Vecerra Torres.

Police said Carmona is considered dangerous and is on the run. If seen, do not approach Carmona and call law enforcement immediately. A photograph of Carmona was released by police Tuesday night.

Anyone who may have information on Carmona's whereabouts can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit a tip at stocktoncrimestoppers.org. Tips that lead to an arrest can have a reward of up to $10,000.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton man on the run after allegedly setting fire that killed 3