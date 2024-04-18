Stockton firefighters injured after fire engine hits home
Multiple firefighters were sent to the hospital after a Stockton fire engine slammed into a home. Investigators are trying to break down what led up to the wreck.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Spend management startup Ramp has raised another $150 million at a post-money valuation of $7.65 billion, the company confirmed to TechCrunch today. New investor Khosla Ventures and existing backer Founders Fund co-led the raise, which also included participation from new backers Sequoia Capital, Greylock and 8VC. Other existing investors Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Sands Capital, D1 Capital, Lux Capital, Iconiq Capital, Definition Capital, Contrary Capital also put money into the latest round.
The News/Media Alliance asked US federal agencies to investigate Google’s removal of links to California news media outlets. Google’s tactic is in response to the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act, which would require it to pay for links to California-based publishers’ news content.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
You usually can’t finance your tiny home purchase with a mortgage, but other loan options are available. Learn which type of loan is best for your tiny house.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
Following a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are in a downward spiral, with their manager's option for 2025 voided.
LinkedIn -- the social platform that targets the working world -- has quietly started testing another way to boost its revenues, this time with a new service for small and medium businesses. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that it is working on a new LinkedIn Premium Company Page subscription, which -- for fees that appear to be as steep as $99/month -- will include AI to write content and new tools to grow follower counts, among other features to raise the profiles of the company using them. The move is significant because it underscores how Microsoft-owned LinkedIn continues to diversify its business model -- while also trying to make itself more useful overall.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The cozy cat sim Little Kitty, Big City releases for the Nintendo Switch and other consoles on May 9. Preorders are available now and it costs $25.
Palo Alto Networks urged companies this week to patch against a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in one of its widely used security products after malicious hackers began exploiting the bug to break into corporate networks. The vulnerability is officially known as CVE-2024-3400 and was found in the newer versions of the PAN-OS software that runs on Palo Alto's GlobalProtect firewall products. Because the vulnerability allows hackers to gain complete control of an affected firewall over the internet without authentication, Palo Alto gave the bug a maximum severity rating.
Asked which candidate they would vote for “if Trump is convicted of a serious crime in the coming months,” just 36% of voters now say the former president — fewer than ever before.
Not only are there a ton of great offensive line prospects in this draft, teams can target all kinds of different players at a every position up front.
