Stitt wants new budget summit -- without himself, Speaker McCall or Senate Leader Treat in the room

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt launched an unexpected new tactic with his budget summit Tuesday − he wants some legislative leaders to stay away.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Speaker of the House Charles McCall during Gov. Kevin Stitt's Budget Conference with the Senate and House leaders at the Oklahoma Capitol, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Stitt, who, according to social media posts, was apparently campaigning in Pennsylvania Tuesday, sent an email to Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall late Tuesday afternoon calling for a change in budget summit format he's been following. This email, obtained by The Oklahoman, pushed for a fourth budget summit -- this one without Treat, McCall or the governor.

"While our summit conversations have been productive, I'd like to make space for the Appropriations chairs from each chamber to have a more robust conversation in a public setting without the pressure of the principals in the room," the governor wrote. "The governor's large conference room is available after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th, if they wish to continue their deliberations in a public forum."

It appeared that Stitt's intention was to have the Appropriations committee chairs open the conference room meeting to the media and the public.

He wrote that his office was "happy to continue providing a livestream and technical expertise to further support the Legislature's efforts for an open and transparent budget process."

Stitt's latest missive follows three failed attempts to pin Treat down on bringing a second tax cut up for a vote in the Senate.

On Monday, Stitt asked McCall if he would bring a tax cut package to a vote in the House. McCall answered, 'yes.'

Stitt asked Treat the same question. Treat's reply was, at first, nuanced. He said the Senate had already passed the largest grocery tax cut in history. Later, after being asked several times, Treat replied a firm, 'no.'

Since then, the three budget summits have generated rhetoric and some agreements on specific budget line items but each time, the meeting returned to a discussion about new tax cuts, and that discussion continues to dominate the process.

Following Stitt's email on Tuesday, Treat replied saying, the noon time "doesn't work for the Senate team."

"We are available beginning at 1:30 p.m.," Treat said. "If that time is not available for your conference room we are happy to host in the Senate. If you and the Speaker do not wish to attend the meetings anymore, I fully understand and respect that. However I, along with the full Senate team, will still be in the meetings."

Data from the email shows that, again, Treat forwarded the invitation and his reply to the entire Oklahoma Legislature, Democrats and Republicans alike.

With time running out for a budget deal Stitt, McCall and Treat are facing mounting pressure to get a budget done on time. Complicating the process, one political scientist said, was the fact that this year's budget process was 'hyper-transparent.'

"That is the drawback to having a hyper-transparent process," said Rose State College Political Scientist James Davenport. "We're at the point of grand-standing and taking positions to appeal to whomever: donors and whatever constituency they are trying to appeal to. Having television cameras removes the ability for dealmaking."

There are times you need to be in a room with no one else so you can talk turkey and get things done, Davenport said. "Having cameras and reporters there make that more complicated."

The second session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature adjourns at 5 p.m. on May 31.

