Tensions rise as Stitt calls Senate special session: 'We are not on the governor’s timeline'

Gov. Kevin Stitt called a special session of the state Senate Monday specifically to review his pick for the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, former Oklahoma State University golf coach and athletic director Mike Holder.

But Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Stitt's timeline for a special session was too aggressive and said the Senate's confirmation process "will not allow us to put up a nominee for a vote on Wednesday."

“The Senate has a deliberate procedure in place and the governor’s nominee will need to meet with members of the respective committee and be approved by the full committee before we move forward on any kind of vote on the Senate floor," Treat said. "This is another example of the governor not understanding the process or rules of the Senate. The Senate Republican Caucus will meet (Tuesday) to discuss our next steps and will release further details after that. While we will adhere to the Constitution, we are not on the governor’s timeline.”

The special session, to be held Wednesday, is the third special session called by Stitt since September 2023, but the other two concerned Stitt’s push for an income tax cut. No legislation came out of either special session. By law, none could come out of Wednesday’s special session of the Senate. The House of Representatives has no confirmation authority for executive nominations and is not a part of Stitt's current special-session call.

Last month, in the waning days of the regular legislative session, the Senate rejected Stitt’s previous nominee for the OSU/A&M regents' post, Norman businesswoman Susan Bergen, by a 32-13 vote, even after the Senate Education Committee voted 12-0 to advance Bergen’s nomination. Eight committee members who’d approved Bergen voted against her nomination on the Senate floor.

Stitt’s spokesperson has said the governor wasn’t aware of a reason for the rejection of Bergen, and Stitt took another opportunity Monday to question the Senate’s judgment concerning Bergen.

"It’s too bad the Senate wouldn’t confirm Susan Bergen to the OSU Board of Regents,” Stitt said in a statement. “She’s a successful businesswoman, a philanthropist, and a leader in the Oklahoma agricultural community. She would have been a great addition to the board."

Holder, 75, has deep OSU roots. From Ardmore, he arrived on the Stillwater campus in 1966 as a member of the OSU golf team and was the medalist in the Big Eight Conference tournament in 1970. Three years later he became the Cowboys’ men’s golf coach. Through 32 years in that post, Holder guided OSU to eight team national championships and produced five individual national champions.

OSU named Holder as athletic director in 2005 and – thanks in good part to his friendship with late university megadonor T. Boone Pickens – the campus enjoyed a renaissance in new or renovated facilities for the football, basketball, wrestling, golf, track and field, tennis, soccer, softball, cross country, baseball and equestrian programs. Known as a master fundraiser, Holder retired in 2021 and was succeeded as OSU athletic director by Chad Weiberg.

"I’m thrilled that Mike Holder, a golf legend in Oklahoma and an integral part of OSU’s athletic legacy, is willing to serve his state and his alma mater on the Board of Regents,” Stitt said. “He was one of the driving forces behind the construction of Boone Pickens Stadium and has already left a lasting mark on the OSU campus. He will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to this board. I look forward to the Senate promptly confirming him in special session."

Upon Holder’s retirement, OSU gave him the title of athletic director emeritus. A spokesman for the OSU athletic department declined comment on Holder’s appointment on Monday.

If confirmed, Holder would serve an eight-year term on the nine-person OSU/A&M board. He would replace Rick Davis of Guthrie, who had served on the board since May 2011, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Mary Fallin. Holder's current term ended April 4.

The board is scheduled to meet on Friday in Tulsa. In addition to OSU, the OSU/A&M board oversees Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami and Connors State College in Warner.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Stitt calls Senate special session for regents post nominee