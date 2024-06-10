Stitt calls Oklahoma Senate into special session to consider a new higher ed appointment

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about slowly taking away income tax during a press conference, Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Oklahoma State Capitol. (Photo by Kyle Phillips/For Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – In an unusual move, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called the Senate into special session later this week to consider one of his appointments to a board that oversees five colleges and universities.

But the leader of the upper chamber said it was not possible to get a confirmation done by Wednesday.

Stitt on Monday appointed Mike Holder, former Oklahoma State University athletic director, to the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges. If confirmed, he would succeed Rick Davis.

The action came after the Senate last month voted down Stitt’s appointment of Susan Bergen, of Norman, to the post.

“It’s too bad the Senate wouldn’t confirm Susan Bergen to the OSU Board of Regents,” Stitt said. “She’s a successful businesswoman, a philanthropist, and a leader in the Oklahoma agricultural community. She would have been a great addition to the board.”

The Senate voted 32-13 to reject her nomination after the Senate Education Committee advanced it.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Holder must first meet with members of the Senate Education Committee and obtain committee approval before advancing to the full Senate for consideration.

“This is another example of the governor not understanding the process or rules of the Senate,” Treat said. “The Senate Republican Caucus will meet tomorrow to discuss our next steps and will release further details after that.

“While we will adhere to the Constitution, we are not on the governor’s timeline.”

The Senate could meet Wednesday but take no action on Holder.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said Bergen was on the wrong side of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau a few years ago on the right-to-farm state question. It was a factor in the Senate’s decision not to confirm her, Boren said.

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau said it did not lobby for or against Bergen’s nomination.

Stitt said he was thrilled that Holder was willing to serve. Holder is a golf legend and integral part of OSU’s athletic legacy, Stitt said.

“He was one of the driving forces behind the construction of Boone Pickens Stadium and has already left a lasting mark on the OSU campus.

“I look forward to the Senate promptly confirming him in special session.”

If confirmed, Holder would serve an eight-year term.

Holder is a graduate of Ardmore High School. He earned a degree in marketing and completed work on an MBA at OSU.

He retired as athletic director in 2021. He was previously the men’s head golf coach.

Boren said if Stitt’s staff was better at vetting his nominations instead of trying to “strong arm” them through the Senate, it would be more efficient.

“He has had a lot of train wrecks in the past,” Boren said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:05 p.m. Monday to include a statement from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

