Stitt appoints Arcadia businessman, OSU alum to fill open position on OSU regents' board

Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Chris Franklin to Board of Regents for Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has named Arcadia businessman Chris Franklin to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, which oversees Oklahoma State University and four other state higher education institutions.

Franklin helped start Tall Grass Capital and Onyx Holdings, which are real estate investment, development, construction and property management companies that focus on small-to-medium-sized towns in Oklahoma. He also manages Coffee Creek Cattle Company, a farming and ranching business in Logan County and Oklahoma County.

He's also a member of the Farm Bureau and the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association.

Franklin replaces Jerold Callahan of Edmond, who died in December, as the board's representative from the state’s Fifth Congressional District. The position’s current term expires on April 4, 2026, and Franklin’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Oklahoma Senate.

"Chris is a great Oklahoman who has served his community with pride for many years," Stitt said. "He's passionate about Oklahoma State University and his unique experience and perspective will be an asset to students joining the workforce."

A 1996 graduate of OSU, Franklin earned a bachelor of science degree in economics and minored in both English and finance. He serves as a board member of Oklahoma Christian Schools, Valor Bank and the M&P Foundation.

"Oklahoma State University helped shape me into the person I am today, and I am honored that Governor Stitt has given me the opportunity to serve my alma mater," Franklin said. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow regents to advance OSU's mission of promoting learning, advancing knowledge, enriching lives, and stimulating economic development."

In addition to OSU, the nine-person OSU/A&M board oversees Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami and Connors State College in Warner. The board’s next scheduled meeting is Friday in Stillwater.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Gov. Stitt appoints Arcadia businessman to OSU regents board