Stilwell man sentenced to 35 years for sexually assaulting minor

STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Stilwell man was sentenced to 35 years on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Daniel Wayne Bayless, 27, was sentenced to 420 months four counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. The Eastern District says the terms of imprisonment will be served concurrently and Bayless will be required to register as a sex offender.

Former Oklahoma teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing child

The release says Bayless was found guilty by a federal grand jury on July 18, 2023. The U.S. presented evidence during the trial that in 2020, Bayless sexually assaulted a minor under 12 on numerous occasions.

Evidence was also presented that showed Bayless victimized another child 10 years earlier.

The charges arose from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. The release says the crimes took place in Adair County within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Bayless will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence, according to the release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.