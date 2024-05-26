Stillwater prison on lockdown after assault on corrections officers, officials say

Two corrections officers at Stillwater prison were taken to the hospital after being assaulted Saturday morning by two inmates, officials said.

At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a prisoner attacked a corrections officer at a housing unit security post, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Another prisoner and another corrections officer stepped in to try to stop the attack. During the melee, a third prisoner began assaulting the second officer who had come to help.

The two officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released. The two prisoners who attacked the corrections officers were transported to Oak Park Heights, the state’s maximum-security prison, the news release said.

As of Sunday, the Stillwater prison was on lockdown status while the attack was investigated. When the investigation is complete, the Washington County Attorney’s Office will review the findings and determine whether there will be felony charges filed in connection with the assault on corrections officers.

“This attack on correctional officers at the Stillwater correctional facility is another unfortunate reminder of the challenges and risks corrections staff face,” Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in the news release. “We will pursue prosecution of the perpetrators of these cowardly attacks to the fullest extent of the law, and we recognize and appreciate the honorable actions of the incarcerated man who courageously intervened,” Schnell added.

