Stillwater prison on lockdown after 2 corrections officers injured in assault

Stillwater prison is on lockdown after two corrections officers were assaulted by two incarcerated people, sustaining injuries, the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, one corrections officer at a security post on a housing unit was attacked by an incarcerated person, according to a DOC news release. An incarcerated witness and another corrections officer intervened to stop the assault.

Another incarcerated person entered the fray and assaulted the officer who intervened, DOC said.

The two officers were transported to the hospital, treated for injuries and released. The two incarcerated people who DOC said assaulted the officers were taken to Oak Park Heights, a maximum-security prison.

The Stillwater prison will remain on lockdown "to allow investigators to identify the motive for and events leading up to the assaults," DOC said. The department says it will submit the investigation to the Washington County Attorney's office for consideration of felony charges of assault on a corrections officer.

"This attack on correctional officers at the Stillwater correctional facility is another unfortunate reminder of the challenges and risks corrections staff face," said Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell in the news release. "We will pursue prosecution of the perpetrators of these cowardly attacks to the fullest extent of the law, and we recognize and appreciate the honorable actions of the incarcerated man who courageously intervened."