Stillwater Police searching for man accused of exposing himself at Boomer Lake

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Stillwater Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to near Boomer Lake early Monday morning, and may also be connected to another incident in the area.

At around 6:16 a.m., officers responded to a report from a caller who said a man exposed himself on the west side of Boomer Lake before running through a nearby disc golf course toward Washington Street.

Map showing location of indecent exposure (June 17) and sexual assault (June 12) incidents near Boomer Lake. Image courtesy Stillwater Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, who was clean-shaven with shoulder-length blonde hair and wearing an orange shirt.

Police search for man who groped woman in Stillwater

Stillwater Police say it’s possible the suspect may also be connected to an alleged sexual assault near the lake on June 12, where a woman was reportedly groped by an unknown man.

If you see anyone matching the suspect’s description or see anyone acting suspiciously, call 911.

Additionally, Stillwater Police are asking residents near Boomer Lake to check their outdoor cameras for possible footage of anyone matching the suspect’s description.

