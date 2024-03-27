Stillwater man used Iowa woman’s funds to pay for pool, other home improvements, authorities say

Federal authorities say a Stillwater man abused his power of attorney to defraud an Iowa woman out of money to pay for the installation of a swimming pool and other home-improvement goods and services.

Hamilton Girard, 66, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Iowa, to four months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. He also was fined $10,000.

Girard admitted to authorities in February 2020 that he was designated as an agent and given power of attorney for the woman, who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa. The woman, whose age was not listed, “was unable to manage her financial affairs due to her failing mental capacity,” according to court documents. The relationship between Girard and the woman was not disclosed.

With the power of attorney, Girard misappropriated about $149,000 of the victim’s funds, authorities said.

Girard “signed and issued unauthorized checks from the victim’s personal checking account to purchase items such as home improvement and home construction-related goods and services for his own benefit, including the installation of a pool,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa.

Girard was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to four months. In addition to his prison sentence and fine, Girard was ordered to pay $115,171.40 in restitution to the woman.

He also must serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. Girard was released on a bond previously set and is to surrender to the U.S. Marshal at a date to be determined.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Timmons.

