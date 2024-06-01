Stillwater Lift Bridge to close Tuesday for electrical work, MnDOT says

The historic Stillwater Lift Bridge will close from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday so an electrical cable used to operate the lift mechanism can be replaced, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT said Friday that all pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be suspended during that time. The lift span of the bridge will remain down so smaller boats on the St. Croix River will still be able to pass underneath. If there is inclement weather, the repairs will be postponed until Wednesday during the same hours.

On Thursday, the bridge got stuck in the down position for nearly six hours before MnDOT restored operations. It wasn’t clear whether the planned cable replacement was related to Thursday’s problem.

The historic bridge, which was closed to car traffic when the new St. Croix River bridge was built, is a key part of the Loop Trail, a 4.7-mile interstate trail between Houlton, Wis., and Stillwater that also crosses the new bridge south of Stillwater.

The old bridge lifts regularly in the summer to accommodate marine traffic.

Related Articles