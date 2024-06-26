Stillwater to hold its first cleanup day, seeks volunteers to help with graffiti

Stillwater will hold a citywide cleanup day next month featuring dozens of volunteer opportunities to help get rid of graffiti in the downtown area.

Volunteers will be asked to tackle the scrubbing off and painting over of graffiti on utility boxes, light poles, walls and dumpsters, said Sgt. Josh Gow of the Stillwater Police Department, who is organizing the event.

Volunteers who sign up for one of two slots – 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. July 14 – will receive a punch card for prizes or discounts at 10 downtown businesses; the deadline to sign up is 6 p.m. July 8, Gow said.

Among the prizes offered: A free small bag of Chicago mix popcorn from Candyland; a free beer or rail cocktail at either Brian’s Bar and Grill, Freight House or Stillwater Proper, or 25 percent off a purchase at Gullywubbles.

“There is old graffiti that has been there for at least 20 years, and it’s being layered on with new graffiti,” Gow said. “It’s become pretty prevalent this year. It’s all different tags. It’s becoming a problem.”

Volunteers will use Elephant Snot, a product made by North St. Paul-based Graffiti Solutions Inc., to remove the graffiti, he said. “It’s a gentle, environmentally friendly clean-up solution,” he said. “One of the captains checked with the Washington County Historical Society, and this won’t damage the historic buildings.”

Crews from Stillwater Public Works will be on hand with mobile pressure washers to assist with the clean up, he said.

City officials hope the cleanup day will become an annual event, and that volunteer crews in the future will tackle litter, weeds, debris and graffiti in city parks and playgrounds and along frontage roads, Gow said.

Volunteers must complete a 20-minute training session at the start of their shift. Participating volunteers will receive a wristband on arrival and a punch card at the end of the session, he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Gow at jgow@stillwatermn.gov. The email must contain the name of the volunteer, birthdate, phone number, emergency contact number and preferred time slot; a liability waiver will be provided and must be signed and completed in order to participate, he said.

