Stillwater: Historic Courthouse reopens after $4.5M makeover

The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater reopened to the public this week, nine months after it closed for a major makeover in June 2023.

The courthouse, located at the corner of Third and Pine streets, underwent a $4.5 million exterior restoration project. The work included replacing the roof, repairing the cupola and dome, repairing and replacing deteriorated bricks and mortar, waterproofing the foundation and installing new downspouts, among other work.

Foundation waterproofing and the reinstallation of the restored cupola will be completed in April, county officials said Thursday. There will be a brief closure of the courthouse in April for the cupola installation.

A grand opening celebration is planned for June 8, and an ice cream social is planned for July 18.

The Historic Courthouse is located at 101 W. Pine St., Stillwater, MN 55082, and hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The courthouse is closed on most county-observed holidays, but open on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

For more information, go to www.co.washington.mn.us/2204/Historic-Courthouse or call 651-275-7075 or emailing parks@co.washington.mn.us.

